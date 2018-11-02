West Ham bid £31m for highly-rated AC Milan youngster

West Ham United are plotting a January move for young Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to a report from Tutto Mercato Web.

The report suggests the Hammers have already submitted a bid of £31m for the talented player, but that sum is likely to be considered too low by Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

Tutto Mercato also claim the player has an offer on the table from Chinese side Beijing Gouan, but suggest the Ivory Coast international is not considering a move away from Europe.

The midfielder is currently with Milan on a two-year loan deal that includes an obligation to buy upon conclusion, so it is currently unclear whether the Hammers would be purchasing the player from Milan or his parent club Atalanta – should negotiations get to that stage.

Kessie has featured for Milan 10 times so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.