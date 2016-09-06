West Ham boss Bilic ready to welcome back ‘key’ Payet

Slaven Bilic is excited to get Dimitri Payet back in the West Ham team, saying the playmaker is “key” to the Hammers’ ambitions.

Payet starred during his first season in the Premier League last term and impressed in in the France side on their way to the Euro 2016 final.

But the 29-year-old has played only 23 minutes so far this campaign as the Hammers have lost two of their three league matches and been knocked out of the Europa League at the qualifying stage.

Bilic can’t wait to get Payet back in his side when Watford arrive at the London Stadium on Saturday.

“It is key for us if he can produce his best form again,” said Bilic.

“He has the qualities that the best players have and can help change a game. They are influencing their team-mates and opponents.

“He makes the team play better and everyone around him is benefiting. The team recognised that last season.”