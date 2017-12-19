West Ham boss David Moyes makes bold, self-assured statement

David Moyes believes he could manage any team in the world and wants to prove it at West Ham.

Moyes appears to be instigating a revival at his new club, with Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Stoke their third consecutive game without defeat.

Before then, Moyes’ side had lost 2-1 at Manchester City before beating Chelsea and drawing against Arsenal at home.

They have climbed out of the relegation places and now sit 15th in the table ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final away at Arsenal.

Like West Ham, Moyes admits he is also rebuilding his reputation after ill-fated spells in charge of Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

“I have to come here and show I can do it,” said the Scot. “If you’re any player you have to come and show what you can do. Your reputation doesn’t stand for anything.

“You have to come here and try to get up and show you’re capable of doing the job. I think I’m capable of doing the job at any club in the world so I’m sure I can do it at West Ham.”

One player to have enjoyed a particular upturn in form is Marko Arnautovic, who cost West Ham a record initial fee of £20million in the summer and has scored twice in his last three games.

Arnautovic provoked anger at Stoke by celebrating in front of his former club’s fans, as well as slapping the badge on his shirt and crossed his wrists – the West Ham salute.

Stoke’s supporters hurled abuse at Arnautovic throughout the game and Mark Hughes exchanged words with the forward when he was substituted in the second half.

“Of course he should be celebrating, I think actually people want to see the celebrations, don’t you?” Moyes said.

“We’re in the game for the highs and lows, everybody has the feeling of how people are. I think you’ve got to show it.

“I think anyone who was at the game on Saturday said Marko took a bit of a battering. I think if Marko had taken his top off and run round the ground swinging it above his head, I might have thought it was over the top.

“All he did was slide to his knees, I don’t know how that in any way was a bad way to have done it.”

Arnautovic may be among those rested against Arsenal on Tuesday given Moyes is likely to have one eye on Saturday’s crunch Premier League game at home to fellow strugglers Newcastle.

Joe Hart will start the match in place of Adrian in goal while Andy Carroll could play after shaking off a back complaint.

Mark Noble, however, will sit out after Moyes said the midfielder had picked up a problem with his hamstring.

“He won’t be fit for tomorrow night,” Moyes said. “We don’t think it’s as bad but he was very tight from the league game against Arsenal (last Wednesday).”