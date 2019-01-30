West Ham boss Pellegrini makes Chelsea outcast No.1 January target

West Ham have made Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater their top priority as they attempt to sign a midfielder before Thursday’s deadline.

The midfielder hasn’t appeared for Chelsea since he came off the bench for a 30-minute cameo in their Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

Drinkwater has only been selected in the matchday squad on two other occasions but failed to make it out onto the turf.

And now talkSPORT claims that he has become Manuel Pellegrini’s ‘number one option’ as he looks to add another midfielder to his squad before the window slams shut.

West Ham have until 11pm on Thursday to get the deal over the line with Chelsea ‘expected to let Drinkwater go’ once an acceptable offer has been made.

Sources have told talkSPORT that the Hammers will attempt to take Drinkwater, who signed from Leicester for £35million a year-and-a-half ago, on loan for the rest of the campaign.

There has been a change of system from Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 to a 4-3-3 under Maurizio Sarri and the current boss thinks that is the main reason Drinkwater has been out of his plans.

“I think for him the problem is only my football,” said Sarri.

“He’s a very good midfielder but he is suitable for a midfield two because with a three he is not really a central midfielder or suitable for centre right or centre left.”

When asked about Drinkwater’s future at the club, Sarri added: “I don’t know. It depends on the club, it’s up to him.”