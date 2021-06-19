Pundit claims West Ham centre-back signing from Prem rivals ‘set in stone’

One pundit claims that West Ham’s signing of a new centre-back from a Premier League rival this summer is ‘set in stone’.

Burnley star James Tarkowski has been heavily linked with a move to the Hammers, and former Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin Campbell has claimed that he fully expects the defender to swap one Claret shirt for another by heading down to London.

Both West Ham and Leicester have been strongly tipped to make a move, having both been rebuffed last summer.

From Burnley’s point of view they may opt to cash in, given that the player only has a year left on his contract.

Sean Dyche also appears to be preparing for Tarkowski’s exit. Indeed, a move for Stoke’s Nathan Collins is already lined up – as we told you back in January.

And Campbell is fully anticipating Tarkowski making what would be a ‘dream move’ for him.

He told Football Insider, when asked if he could see a deal happening: “I think that one is probably set in stone.

“Moyes will strengthen that West Ham backline. He knows if he wants to stay up in those European spaces that he needs to get his defence right.

“I think it was the defence which let them down towards the end of last season because in a number of games they were free-scoring.

“They look fantastic in attack but they conceded silly goals in big moments. The Arsenal game is a prime example.

“Tarkowski would be a great signing and I think the time has come for him to leave Burnley. He would be a stabilising force back there for West Ham.”

Tarkowski hints at Burnley exit

The 28-year-old admitted back in November that he could seek pastures new, when speaking about his future.

“Burnley offered me a contract near the start of last season, which, for me personally, it was nowhere near what I was going to sign and I think the club understood. And they’ve come back again this year, and still, for me, it’s just not right.

“Finances do matter, but, at this particular stage, whatever path I take I will get financially rewarded. So the financial side is not even in my thinking at the moment. It’s more about my football.”

Tarkowski made 36 Premier League appearances for Burnley last season as the Clarets eventually secured their top-flight safety again.

