West Ham challenged to meet striker asking-price

Brentford boss Dean Smith has told West Ham that striker Scott Hogan will be allowed to leave the club this January – when a club meets their valuation of the player.

Hogan has been omitted from the Bees’ line-up in recent weeks following speculation of a move to the Hammers who have so far fallen short of Brentford’s asking-price, which is understood to be £15million.

And the 24-year-old could miss Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Premier League leaders Chelsea due to the lack of game time resulting from the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“We would let any of our players go anywhere for the right money, because everybody has a value at any club,” Smith said.

“We’ve had offers from different clubs for Scott Hogan and all of them have not met the valuation.

“We keep our business strictly private. We’ll say no to people if we don’t think the value is met and then it’s up to them to come up with a deal that does meet ours.”

Hogan was withdrawn from the Brentford squad for last weekend’s loss at Wigan after suggestions a renewed bid was imminent.

“Scott’s available for selection. He’s trained all week, again, as he did last week,” added Smith, who has a full squad to select from.

“It will be my decision whether he’s starting, whether he’s on the bench or whether he’s not involved.

“I think we made that abundantly clear last week at the end of the game that we’re not going to be affected by phone calls.”