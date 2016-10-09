West Ham chief reveals frustrations at trying to sign Bacca

David Gold has revealed Carlos Bacca would not join West Ham “for love nor money” this summer.

Desperate for a high-profile goalscorer, West Ham are understood to have agreed a fee with AC Milan for Bacca, only for the striker to turn down a move to the Olympic Stadium.

The Hammers have gone on to endure a terrible start to the season, losing five of their opening seven league matches and failing to qualify for the Europa League after losing to Romanian outfit Astra Giurgiu.

Supporters are growing increasingly unhappy with the east Londoners’ move from Upton Park and co-owner Gold was responding on Twitter to criticism that the club failed to sufficiently improve the squad after a promising campaign last term.

Graham for your information we were the 8th biggest spenders in the PL we also broke our transfer record with the signing of Ayew. dg https://t.co/lT2KNEca9J — David Gold (@davidgold) October 8, 2016

Bacca wouldn’t come for love nor money and the only other option was to kidnap him which of course is illegal. dg https://t.co/ubfM8ox6Qt — David Gold (@davidgold) October 8, 2016

West Ham eventually signed Italy international Simone Zaza to lead the line, but reports suggest the striker’s loan deal could be cut short in January.

The 29-year-old has failed to impress in five appearances and West Ham will have to pay Juventus £17.5million to make the transfer permanent if the forward plays in 10 matches.