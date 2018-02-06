West Ham claim Daily Telegraph story is absolute nonsense

A report in Monday’s Daily Telegraph claiming West Ham are unlikely to keep David Moyes beyond the summer has been vehemently denied by the club.

An exclusive in yesterday’s broadsheet suggested “David Moyes is unlikely to extend his stay at West Ham United past the end of the season”.

The article, which pointed out Moyes had dragged the Hammers away from the relegation zone, also claimed the club were “already expected to be searching for a new permanent manager in the summer”.

The Hammers though have responded to the claims in a statement released to The Sun.

“The club would like to place on record that it categorically refutes the claims made by the Daily Telegraph regarding manager David Moyes,” read the statement.

“There is absolutely no truth whatsoever to this story.

“As previously stated on a number of occasions, the club and David Moyes agreed a deal until the end of the 2017/18 season, at which point both parties will sit down and discuss the future.

“Until then, the Board and David Moyes will continue to work closely together with the Manager having full responsibility of footballing matters and the full support of the Board.

“Everyone’s sole focus is on trying to achieve results for West Ham United.”

Moyes does have a break clause in the two-and-a-half-year deal he signed to succeed Slaven Bilic in November last year.

Meanwhile, the London Evening Standard report that West Ham will offer Moyes a new, improved deal if he leads the club to Premier League safety this season.