West Ham co-owner comments on David Moyes’ future

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan hopes that David Moyes stays as the club’s manager for “many years”.

The Scot took the job in October, until the end of the season, and speculation has started to mount as to whether or not he will stay on at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are still not safe from the drop – they are three points above the bottom three – but Sullivan is backing his manager.

The co-owner told the club’s official website: “What I like is, he is very hard-working. You see him at grounds watching games. He puts a long shift in at the training ground. The harder you work, the better the results.

“He’s a good manager and will prove it. I hope he stays with us for many, many years and achieves things and wins things.”