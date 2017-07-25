West Ham co-owner Sullivan blasts ‘flawed’ Dimitri Payet

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has slammed Dimitri Payet, calling him a ‘flawed individual’.

Payet has been called out by West Ham co-owner David Suvillan after he forced a move from the club six months ago.

The Frenchman had a stellar first season in English football, and was nominated for PFA Players’ Player of the Year, but missed out to title-winning Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

However, six months into the next season, the attacking midfielder forced a move back to Marseille, although Sullivan claims he would have preferred to have “made an example of him” (Evening Standard).

Manager Slaven Bilic insisted the player be sold, however, and the player returned to Ligue 1 for more than double the fee that was initially paid for him.

Sullivan believes the player’s poor attitude has held him back from reaching his full potential:

“We knew Dimitri was flawed, and that’s why we got him for £10.5million,” Sullivan told talkSPORT. “It was a fantastic buy, but we knew we bought a flawed individual and someone who could well go on strike – he had done it all before.

“That’s why he never reached his full potential as a player and why big clubs have steered clear of him. But, I’ve got to say he was a fantastic servant for the club. He gave us 18 wonderful months, particularly the first 12 months.

