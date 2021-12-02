Stuart Pearce has hinted Jesse Lingard will struggle to achieve a big ambition at Manchester United, though would find it easier to achieve with West Ham.

The future of Jesse Lingard remains very much up in the air. The 28-year-old produced the form of his life while on loan at West Ham last season. He was expected to be given opportunities to prove his worth upon returning to Old Trafford, though minutes on the pitch have been in desperately short supply.

Only time will tell whether Lingard is given a greater role under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The German’s desire to implement high intensity, pressing football could suit Lingard more than other United forwards.

Nonetheless, Lingard’s contract expires next summer and an exit remains a distinct possibility.

United retain hope of convincing the attacker to pen fresh terms. However, the Daily Mail reported last week that Lingard is intent on severing ties at Old Trafford – despite Rangnick’s arrival.

That was music to the ears of those chasing Lingard’s signature, most notably Newcastle and West Ham.

Now, speaking on talksPORT (via Goal), West Ham coach Stuart Pearce left the door ajar for a Lingard return to London.

World Cup ambition could steer Lingard to West Ham

Additionally, Pearce claimed a big ambition of Lingard will be to make Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad for Qatar 2022. That will only be achieved if Lingard returns to being a regular on the pitch – something far more likely to occur at West Ham than Man Utd.

“I think Jesse, what he showed last year he’s going to be linked with various clubs,” said Pearce. “There’s no doubt about that.

“From his point of view, he’ll be looking at the World Cup in less than a year’s time and thinking ‘what do I have to do, where will I have to play my football?’

“All we know is he’s at Manchester United at the moment. He’s out of contract next summer. I’m sure he’ll have one or two suitors in the summer.

“He did himself no harm coming to us when he did and the form he showed.”

If it becomes apparent Lingard won’t commit his future to United, a cut-price January sale could be sanctioned. The fees involved will likely be far less than the £25m-£30m United sought in the summer.

Rangnick warned element of Man Urd are clueless

Meanwhile, Interim Manchester United boss Rangnick has been told his remit may be bigger than he expected after the football knowledge at the club was savaged.

Former United title winner, Paul Ince, has laid waste to United’s hierarchy. Via the Mirror, Ince claimed Rangnick will have to “change the whole philosophy of the club”.

Furthermore, he stated United require “change from top to bottom” and threw shade on the football knowledge of their decision-makers.

“He’ll have to change the whole philosophy of the club,” Ince said of Rangnick. “The Man United executive team, they don’t know anything about football.

“The Glazers bought the club just for profit, it was nothing to do with football. There hasn’t been anyone like Martin Edwards or David Gill; football people at the club. United needs to be restructured.

“Everything needs to change from top to bottom. There isn’t a model at United. Ralf needs to create a model that’s going to make Manchester United successful.”

