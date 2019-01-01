West Ham complete signing of former Arsenal and Man City star

West Ham United have signed former Arsenal and Manchester City winger Samir Nasri, following the conclusion of his doping ban.

The former France international has been without a club since 31 January, after leaving Turkish club Antalyaspor.

Nasri, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, served an 18-month doping ban for using an intravenous drip treatment, but is now available to play again as of 1 January.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a highly successful stint in England, winning two league titles and the League Cup in six years with Man City, after signing from Arsenal for £25million in 2011.

Speaking to the official West Ham website, Nasri said: “Coming back to the most competitive league in the world, with a team full of ambition with a manager that I know…. it’s the best job in the world, and I’m really excited about it.”

Nasri played under current Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini at City, and the Chilean manager is delighted to be linking up with his former player once again.

“I am happy to be working with him again,” he told the West Ham website.

“He has been working very hard in recent weeks to build up his fitness and condition after a long period without playing.

“He is now very determined to return to his best.”