West Ham complete signing of Olympiakos left-back

Arthur Masuaku says it is a “big honour” to have joined West Ham after the defender completed his move from Olympiakos.

The 22-year-old was announced as the latest new recruit for the Hammers on Monday, with manager Slaven Bilic confirming after Sunday’s friendly defeat to Juventus that a deal was close.

Finding a left-back had become a priority for Bilic after losing Aaron Cresswell for up to four months with a knee injury and he has now addressed that issue with the purchase of Masuaku – who has signed a four-year deal with the club.

The former France Under-19 international won two Greek Superleague titles, as well as the Greek Cup, during his two-year stint with Olympiakos, who signed Masuaku after he impressed after breaking into the Valenciennes side as a teenager.

Now he will be plying his trade in the Premier League and admitted he is looking forward to linking up with the likes of compatriot Dimitri Payet at the Hammers.

“It’s a big honour for me to be part of this club,” he told West Ham’s official website.

“I was speaking with my agent about some opportunities, but when he told me about West Ham and also the coach, I didn’t think twice, so in my mind, it was West Ham.

“Now, to be able to play with players like Dimitri Payet, I was thinking on the way here, it’s going to be crazy! I can’t wait to play with him and also all the rest of the team.”

Although the club did not disclose the transfer fee when confirming Masuaku’s arrival, Jack Sullivan, son of co-chairman David Sullivan, posted on Twitter that they had parted with £6million for the defender.

Masuaku will go into the squad for West Ham’s opening Premier League fixture away to Chelsea next Monday but he is ineligible for the Europa League play-off tie with Astra Giurgiu, having already represented Olympiacos in the Champions League qualifying stages.