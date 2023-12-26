West Ham believe first January signing is ON with Steidten to open talks over bargain £20m Chelsea raid

West Ham are growing in confidence they can make Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen their first signing of the January window with technical director Tim Steidten set to fulfil David Moyes’ wish to add another left-back to his squad.

The Hammers are expected to be among the more active clubs in the January window with Moyes pushing West Ham forward on three fronts. They are through to the next knockout stages of the Europa League, are sat nicely in sixth place in the Premier League and also begin their FA Cup campaign against Championship side Bristol City on Sunday.

As a result, hopes are burning bright that Moyes can add to the UEFA Conference League trophy he won with West Ham last season and further cement his legendary status in West Ham folklore.

However, with the games coming thick and fast over the second half of the season, the experienced Scot knows his squad will need a little reinforcements during the January window, with a new striker among their priorities.

As it stands, West Ham have found a great blend up front with summer signing Mohammed Kudus forming a great understanding with Jurgen Klopp’s favourite Premier League player in Jarrod Bowen and the always impressive Lucas Paqueta.

None of that three, however, could be considered an out and out striker so it comes as no surprise that West Ham – in the absence of Michail Antonio – want to add a new No 9 to their mix. To that end, the Hammers are being linked with in-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who can leave for just €17.5m in January thanks to a clause in his deal.

Ian Maatsen set to become first West Ham signing

Moyes, however, is yet to pass comment on links to Guirassy; understandable given the strong competition for the Guinean’s signature.

However, the Hammers boss has admitted that his do need a new left-back with Italy defender Emerson Palmieri not really facing any competition for his place.

And with Aaron Cresswell dropping out of favour this season, Moyes has challenged Steidten to bring in another option to provide cover and competition for former Chelsea man Palmieri.

Now, though, according to transfer expert Dean Jones, the Hammers could soon be granted their wish with a move for unwanted Chelsea man Maatsen taking shape.

The Hammers were knocked back in a summer approach for Maatsen with Mauricio Pochettino keen to assess the Dutch youngster before making a decision on his future.

However, he has failed to make an impact and it’s now thought that the Blues are open to his sale with a figure of £20m being suggested.

“Maatsen at Chelsea is somebody that they are interested in again,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT. “They had a look at him in the summer and I was told that they feel they’ve got a good chance of keeping him within the Premier League.

“I think their main competition might come from the continent at the moment, but West Ham are at least going to try again, and see if they can do anything.”

Hammers backing Moyes over signing plan

Despite Moyes’ deal expiring at the end of the season and with the club not at this stage looking to extend his stay, talk is growing that this will be the final year of the Scot’s time in charge.

Nonetheless, his authority at West Ham remains unchallenged and the club are more than prepared to back him on the transfer front until the day comes for him to step down.

Explaining the detail around that, Jones added: “But yeah, it’s quite a big month actually for West Ham, and they’ve got to be really careful about the type of business they do. And also, of course, tread around the issue of David Moyes’ contract, which is starting to expire once we get into the new year.”

That interest from overseas is believed to have come from Barcelona, though their focus is likely to be on other areas of their side, and in particular, their midfield.

As a result, that will seemingly leave the Hammers with a clear run to push through the signing of the 21-year-old, who has only made 15 senior appearances for the Blues but excelled during a loan stint at Burnley last season.

