Sergio Conceicao sees the appeal of coaching in the Premier League, and has a slight preference towards West Ham of the three clubs who would think of hiring him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Each of West Ham, Wolves, and Everton consider Conceicao an important name as a possible replacement if they decide to fire their respective coaches.

Julen Lopetegui, with the Hammers’ 2-1 victory against Wolves of late, took a breath of fresh air, even if his position is at risk given that the club wants a decisive change of pace, asking for continuity of results in the next matches against Bournemouth and Brighton.

The situation of Gary O’Neil is the opposite: Wolves’ defeat against West Ham has increased the pressure on him and Conceicao is among the most appreciated names if the Midlanders decide to sack him.

For his part, the current coach has asked to wait at least until January to try to use the January window to make some purchases to improve the squad and the overall situation.

Finally, there is Everton. The next three matches – Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City – could be lethal for Sean Dyche, and, as we have already reported, the name desired by the new owners is Sergio Conceicao.

However, the former Porto coach, among the clubs interested in him, has expressed a slight preference towards West Ham, though the idea of coaching in the Premier League appeals to him in general.

However, the long-term projects and especially the strategy of the next transfer window – should the discussions with one of these clubs go ahead – will be decisive for Conceicao’s choice.

