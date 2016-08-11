West Ham confirm loan signing of Argentine striker Calleri

West Ham have secured the signing of Jonathan Calleri on a season-long loan from Deportivo Maldonado, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old striker is due to jet in from the Olympics early next week when he will be officially unveiled as the latest Hammer to join Slaven Bilic’s squad during the summer.

“We have agreed to sign Calleri,” Bilic said via the official West Ham website.

“Unfortunately for him, but good for us, Argentina were knocked out of the Olympics this week, so he should be here with us pretty soon, depending on the work permit.

“We did the deal a little while ago, and he is a top striker. You need a squad, of course, but it is all about the balance. I think we have a good balance.”