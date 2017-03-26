West Ham ‘considering Championship boss’ to replace Bilic

The future of Slaven Bilic at West Ham is under threat, and according to reports they are already eyeing a potential replacement.

West Ham have struggled this season after a good campaign in 2015/16, currently sitting 12th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Bilic’s contract at the London Stadium runs until 2018, but the Hammers’ board could well make the call to sack the Croatian at the end of the season if results do not improve.

The Daily Mirror claims that former AC Milan centre-back Jaap Stam has been identified as a possible replacement for Bilic.

The Dutchman is having a good season with Reading in the Championship, but is reportedly not on good terms with the club’s board and may be open to a departure.

Stam threw his own Reading future into doubt with previous comments, stating: “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future which I think is very important for myself and for the club.

“If you want to do something, you need to have a plan for what you eventually want to achieve.

“You need to know what you’re going to do with the team, the staff and the structure of the club.”

His comments are in reference to recent speculation surrounding a Chinese company being interested in acquiring the Championship club, but talks failed to materialise.

His contract also expires in June 2018, but the Hammers could pay compensation in order to get Stam early.