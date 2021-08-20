West Ham ‘contact’ Ligue 1 club over striker who can’t stop scoring

West Ham United have reportedly made contact with French top-flight club Clermont over the possibility of signing striker Mohamed Bayo this summer.

The Hammers search for a new hitman continues, with frustration building among fans at a lack of progress. Sebastian Haller left in January and the East End outfit have been linked with any number of forwards. The hope was to lure Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium after his sensational six-month loan spell earlier this year.

However, that door appears to have closed and Michail Antonio is still ploughing a lone furrow up front. And with the season now under way, the need to get a new striker in is even greater.

David Moyes’ side kicked off their campaign with an encouraging 4-2 triumph over Newcastle United. Antonio got on the scoresheet and his midfield colleagues helped out.

Tomas Soucek and Said Benrahma found the net while England defender Aaron Cresswell was also on target. But the Scottish tactician needs an out-and-out striker added to his ranks – and may have found one.

Bayo, 23, has been with Clermont his entire career, coming up through the club’s youth ranks before graduating to the senior side. He made his debut during the 2018-19 season but was loaned to Dunkerque for the second half of that campaign.

Les Maritimes extended his temporary stay for another season and the youngster blossomed. Playing in France’s third tier – Championnat National – he scored 12 goals from 24 outings.

That was the catalyst for last season’s heroics when he bagged 22 goals and seven assists in 38 Clermont appearances.

That was in Ligue 2 but the Guinea international is now operating in Ligue 1 after Les Lanciers secured promotion.

West Ham have ‘advantage’ in Bayo race

Le10Sport (via Sport Witness) are reporting that the Hammers have contacted Clermont to ‘find out the conditions’ for a potential transfer. There is no mention of a possible price but it is unlikely he would break the bank.

French clubs Bordeaux and Lille are also said to be in the race for the prolific marksman. The report adds that Bordeaux’s financial situation precludes them from making a bid.

Lille have yet to make an offer and West Ham have a ‘much more impressive financial power’ than their French rivals. Clermont have enjoyed an impressive start to life back in the French top flight and sit second after two games.

They have maximum points while Bayo has notched three times in two games.

