West Ham still in running as favourites emerge for €15m striker

West Ham are monitoring Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone in case he becomes available for transfer this summer, according to reports.

Simeone, son of Atletico manager Diego, has been with Cagliari since 2019, when he joined from Fiorentina. Just like his time in Florence, a promising debut season was followed by a less productive second season. Therefore, he could be set for another change of scenery.

It is little secret that West Ham are in the market for a new striker this summer. Ever since they sold Sebastien Haller in January, a plethora of forwards have been linked with the club. Simeone emerged as one last month.

At the time, it was claimed that Cagliari were unconvinced by their offer to take him on a cheap loan with an option to buy.

But they may yet receive a new offer, as Tuttomercatoweb maintain that West Ham are in the running to sign Simeone.

They are not the favourites yet, because Marseille are trying to take him to Ligue 1 and he would be interested in the move. Conversations between the clubs are already underway.

But nothing is official yet, so there could still be a chance for West Ham to sneak in. Indeed, TMW name them as one of three rival suitors to Marseille, alongside Spanish pair Celta Vigo and Villarreal.

The latter in particular are being kept informed of the latest developments surrounding Simeone’s future. Therefore, if his move to Marseille falls through, they will be ready to compete for his signature – as may West Ham.

Open to an exit from the Sardinian club, Simeone will keep training where he is while he waits for an escape route to materialise.

Cagliari want €15m to sell Simeone, which Marseille are yet to deem worthwhile. Therefore, there is still an opportunity there if West Ham want to take it.

Talks underway over West Ham exit

West Ham will need a new forward even more if they lose one of their current options.

Felipe Anderson has already departed to Lazio and another out-of-favour forward could also make way.

Once again, the Hammers are likely to make a significant loss on the player. But his departure should clear space for potential new recruits…

