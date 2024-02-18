West Ham, Crystal Palace stunned, as Southampton ‘prepare £15m offer’ for former Tottenham man

Southampton are reportedly planning to launch an ambitious summer offer for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, who’s being chased by several Premier League clubs.

The 23-year-old winger is considered to be one of the Championship’s most exciting players and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Clarke has scored an impressive 15 goals and notched four assists in 33 league appearances so far for Sunderland.

The attacker spent three years at Tottenham between 2019 and 2022 but failed to make a single appearance for the London side. Now, reports suggest he is ready for another crack at Premier League football.

That would mean Clarke leaving Sunderland if they are not promoted this term. The Black Cats currently sit in 10th place in the Championship table – four points adrift of the play-off places.

Southampton, on the other hand, are in third place, only two points behind an automatic promotion spot with a game in hand on second-placed Leeds United.

Southampton prepare £15m offer for Sunderland star

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Italian giants Lazio have all registered an interest in Clarke ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Southampton are ‘ready’ to table a £15m bid for Clarke in the summer.

As mentioned, the Saints have high hopes of returning to the Premier League after enjoying a fantastic run of form under Russell Martin.

Southampton went on a 25-game unbeaten run which only ended on Tuesday, when they lost 3-1 to Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

If they are promoted, then Clarke may be tempted by the prospect of joining Southampton.

Sunderland reportedly slapped a £20m price tag on Clarke in January when West Ham approached them over a deal.

They are likely to demand a similar fee in the summer, so Southampton will have to match that price to have any chance of signing the winger, given the level of interest in his signature.

With that in mind, we could see several teams make offers for Clarke in the summer. Whether he prefers a move to a Premier League or Serie A club still remains to be seen.

