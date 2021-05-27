West Ham battling two Prem rivals for LaLiga star with tempting exit clause

West Ham and Crystal Palace could go head to head for the signing of Jon Moncayola from Osasuna, according to reports in Spain.

Moncayola has just completed his second season with the Osasuna senior team, helping them to 11th place in La Liga. The left-footed midfielder played in 36 of their 38 league games, including 28 starts. In that time, he provided two goals and earned some caps for the Spain under-21 team.

Now, the 23-year-old could have earned himself a move to the Premier League. According to AS, West Ham and Palace are both considering making bids.

Impressed by his development this season, the two London clubs are keen to take advantage of his €12m release clause.

Osasuna would rather tie him down to a new contract and will refuse any offers lower than his release clause. But if someone triggers that €12m fee, they will be powerless to keep him.

Moncayola also has admirers at Watford, who have secured their return to Premier League football, and Atalanta in Serie A.

The midfielder is now waiting to assess all his options. He remains under contract until 2024 and could be offered a payrise by his current club.

But his suitors elsewhere will hope they can tempt him to consider a transfer.

West Ham have secured European qualification for the 2021-22 season, so that could be an interesting factor.

Palace, meanwhile, will have to replace several players with expiring contracts this summer to strengthen their squad for Roy Hodgson’s successor.

And Watford will be hoping not to go straight back down to the Championship after seeing West Brom and Fulham do the same this year. Their activity in the transfer window will be crucial.

Hammers hunting for Spartak midfielder

Meanwhile, reports claim West Ham are keen on Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral and could hold all the aces in their pursuit of the player.

Kral, 23, is just two years into a five-year deal with the Russian outfit. He has enjoyed an excellent campaign, starting 28 of 29 games in the Russian Premier League. And that is after he played 19 times during his first season with the Muscovites.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that the Hammers were keen. And Sky Sports are now reporting that contact has been made with the relevant parties involved.

But the East End club are not the only ones interested in the defensive midfielder. Sky Sports are suggesting that as many as four other Premier League clubs have also made contact with the K2K agency.

They also represent Vladimir Coufal, who played such an influential part in West Ham qualifying for the Europa League. The right-back started 34 league games for David Moyes’ side and may be in line for a new deal.

The Scottish tactician will hope that previous business with the agency might give them an advantage with Kral. There is also the link to his national side, with the youngster having made 16 appearances for the Czech Republic.

He is set to line up alongside Coufal and Tomas Soucek for Jaroslav Silhavy’s side at the delayed European Championship this summer. Kral knows the duo well and confessed that he keeps in touch with the Hammers’ stars.

It would seem that the London Stadium outfit may well have a head start on their rivals for the schemer.

