Nayef Aguerd has reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid as a result of his performances away from West Ham during his loan spell with Real Sociedad.

Aguerd spent just two seasons playing as a Hammer, and missed a sizeable period through injuries. After 58 appearances for West Ham, he was sent on loan to Sociedad in the summer.

There, he has played 12 games, nine of those coming in La Liga, including a victory over Barcelona, which was one of five clean sheets the defender has helped Sociedad keep in the league this term.

As a result of what is said to be his ability to quickly integrate into the La Liga side and adapt to football in Spain, Real Madrid are reportedly tracking him.

According to Fichajes, good performances – where he has shown defensive solidity, leadership and an ability to play the ball out from the back – have caught the eye of Los Blancos.

It is thought what was hoped by West Ham to give Aguerd minutes away from the club could have become a turning point in his career, with Real potentially looking for defensive reinforcements in January.

Aguerd’s West Ham valuation

In the summer, prior to his loan move to Sociedad, TEAMtalk revealed the Hammers would accept bids in the region of £30million for Aguerd.

Half a season has passed since then, but he still has more than two years left on his contract in London, and is in good form.

As such, if his value is to go in any direction, it will be up rather than down.

Real could be desperate, too, with centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba both injured, as well as right-backs Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez.

