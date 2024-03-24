West Ham to devastate Arsenal, Tottenham with stunning move for top-class Prem star

West Ham have exploded into the chase for Ivan Toney

West Ham United are plotting an audacious approach to sign Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur-linked striker Ivan Toney, according to a report.

Toney was banned from football between May 2023 and January 2024 after being found guilty of betting breaches. The Brentford centre-forward had been expected to secure a big transfer last summer after an exceptional season which saw him net 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, but the ban prevented any such move.

Toney returned to action on January 20 and has so far managed four goals in 10 games.

The Englishman has yet to hit the heights of last season, but he remains one of the deadliest attackers in the Premier League.

Toney has repeatedly flirted with the idea of joining a ‘big club’, while Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted it is highly likely his star man will be on the move come the summer.

Those comments have come as a major boost to Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea, with all three sides keeping tabs on Toney’s situation.

Arsenal in particular have been heavily linked with the 28-year-old, with Mikel Arteta eager to find a lethal player who can replace Gabriel Jesus up front.

But in recent weeks Arsenal have cooled their interest, presenting an opportunity to Spurs.

West Ham enter frame for Ivan Toney – report

Now, though, there has been a massive twist. As per Football Insider, West Ham have sensationally joined the chase for Toney’s signature.

West Ham are firmly in the market for a new striker, with Danny Ings and Michail Antonio both struggling with injuries in recent years.

Jarrod Bowen can operate centrally, but signing a new player there such as Toney will allow the former Hull City ace to operate is in his usual right wing position.

West Ham have been tipped to launch bids for strikers such as Serhou Guirassy and Santiago Gimenez. But now they are eyeing a ‘statement’ deal for one of the Prem’s very best in Toney.

Brentford are understood to want between £80-100m before letting their talisman leave. West Ham’s current record signing is the £51m capture of Lucas Paqueta, but a swoop for Toney would put that record under serious threat.

As previously mentioned, Toney wants to join a top club when leaving Brentford. As West Ham are currently seventh in the Premier League table, they will have to do some serious convincing before snaring Toney.

The Irons will point out that they have won the Europa Conference League and reached the Europa League semis in recent seasons, which shows Toney can play at a high level if he moves to the London Stadium.

