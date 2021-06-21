West Ham efforts to bolster position of need fall dramatically short

West Ham have seen a loan offer with an option to buy rejected for an Argentina international in a position they desperately require extra depth, per a report.

West Ham are on the hunt for options up front as they prepare to embark on a new campaign with European football included. Michail Antonio has developed into a superb centre-forward in recent years, though has struggled with persistent hamstring issues.

The club’s sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January left them perilously short of numbers, even if Antonio wasn’t prone to injury.

Several players including Andriy Yarmolenko and Jarrod Bowen can operate as a false nine if required. However, by all accounts, David Moyes is actively seeking fresh faces.

The Hammers were one club named as a potential suitor to land RB Salzburg sensation Patson Daka. However, they, along with Liverpool have seemingly lost out to Leicester in the race.

Nevertheless, one player who could bolster the ranks is Cagliari hitman, Giovanni Simeone.

Son of Atletico boss Diego, the 25-year-old is an out and out centre-forward.

Simeone has plied his trade in Serie A since 2016, and earned five Argentina caps since making his international debut in 2018.

Now, according to Sport Witness (citing CalcioMercato), West Ham have made their move.

They report that West Ham proposed an initial loan deal with an option to buy. As is customary in recent years, a loan fee would be paid. Though the low figure of just £900,000 is touted.

That has quickly been rebuffed by Cagliari, who are deemed ‘unconvinced’ by the offer.

West Ham to revisit Celtic option?

Meanwhile, West Ham will think about going back in for Odsonne Edouard after Leicester City closed in on Patson Daka, a report claims.

The Foxes were in the mix for the Celtic marksman, but their need is no longer great given Daka’s impending arrival.

According to Football Insider, that has prompted West Ham to consider their own stance on a move for Edouard.

West Ham know he is likely to move this summer as his contract with Celtic expires next summer. He seems ready to move on from the Scottish Premiership and is confident of securing a move to England.

Edouard should be available for a relatively modest fee for a player of his quality, due to his contractual position. Still only 23 years old, he would be well worth the investment.

