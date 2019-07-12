West Ham, Everton, Wolves in three-way battle for LaLiga striker

West Ham are reportedly eyeing a move for Diego Costa, with Everton and Wolves also keen on signing the former Chelsea striker.

The report in the Daily Mirror claims that the Hammers are examining all options after losing out to Valencia in the race to sign Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez, with manager Manuel Pellegrini wanting a quality option to replace frontmen Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez after their summer exits.

Volatile forward Costa is on the way out of Atletico Madrid following the breakdown of his relationship with the club he went on strike in 2017 to rejoin after three controversial campaigns at Chelsea.

Everton and Wolves have also been mooted as possible destinations for the 30-year-old, although none of the three Premier League clubs have actually placed a formal bid for the Spain international.

The Hammers are also said to be chasing Gonzalo Higuain, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt marksman Sebastian Haller.

Argentina star Higuain is available following Chelsea’s decision to send him back to Juventus at the end of a loan spell in which he scored five goals in 18 appearances for the Blues.

The report goes on to state that West Ham would look to take Higuain on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, although the Turin giants want any such deal to include an obligation to buy the now 31-year-old.

Haller, meanwhile, scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga and another five in the Europa League last season, although the 25-year-old Frenchman is understood only to want to move to a Champions League club.

