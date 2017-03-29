West Ham eye Benitez as possible Bilic replacement – report

West Ham could move for Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez if Slaven Bilic cannot rectify the team’s recent struggles.

The Daily Mirror states that Bilic’s position will be considered at the end of the season as part of the club’s annual review, and the Newcastle boss is a possible replacement.

The Hammers have not won in five league matches and have lost their last three in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Benitez looks on course to guide Newcastle back to the Premier League at the first time of asking as they sit atop the Championship table with nine games left.

However, his future with the Magpies remains uncertain, as the Spaniard is reportedly unhappy with the lack of transfer activity done by the club in January.

Two years ago, there was a deal in place for Benitez to replace Sam Allardyce at Upton Park, only for Real Madrid to steal him at the last minute.

Speaking in December 2015, Hammers joint-chairman David Sullivan said: “We were two hours from getting Benitez and then Real came in. We had agreed a contract and everything.

“He is a top manager, whatever anybody says, and I think he’d have done a wonderful job for us.”