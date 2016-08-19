West Ham eye loan move for Manchester City outcast – report

West Ham are reportedly keen on giving Wilfried Bony a fresh start in London after being left out of Pep Guardiola’s Man City plans.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers have turned their attention to the Ivory Coast international after missing on Christian Benteke, who is closing in on a £32m move from Liverpool to Crystal Palace.

The Hammers were well-stocked in the striking department after completing a season-long loan deal for Argentinian forward Jonathan Calleri, but a four-month injury lay-off for new £20m man Andre Ayew has left Slaven Bilic with the same attacking problem he has been trying to rectify all summer.

Ayew’s absence means the Hammers are looking to complete another loan deal to prevent them from having a lack of options for what looks set to be a busy domestic and European campaign. Bony is reportedly top of their list of targets and are hopeful about acquiring the former Swansea striker, who has struggled to adjust to life at the Etihad and is wanted out of the exit door by Pep Guardiola.