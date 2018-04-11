West Ham eye surprise summer move for Leeds talisman

West Ham are keen on signing central defender Pontus Jansson from Leeds United this summer, according to reports.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen their squad after a struggle for Premier League survival this season and The Guardian claims that Jansson is a major target.

Jansson, who joined Leeds permanently in the summer after a superb season on loan from Torino, is regarded as one of the best defenders in the Championship.

The Sweden international has become a huge fan favourite at Elland Road and his potential loss would be a big blow to Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who will be hoping to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.

West Ham, however, are in desperate need of new defensive blood, having allowed experienced stopper Jose Fonte to leave the club in January, and Jansson could be the man.

The Swede, who recently capped his country and has moved ahead of Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof in their pecking order, is likely to command a fee of around £12million.

Jansson was linked with a move to Southampton last summer, and it is thought Saints too could come back in for the defender if they retain their Premier League status.

