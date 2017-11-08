West Ham fans are ‘no mugs’, says new boss David Moyes

David Moyes knows he has to hit the ground running as West Ham manager.

Moyes on Tuesday agreed an initial six-month contract to take over from Slaven Bilic and attempt to rescue the Hammers’ season.

Not only does the former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss have to win over sceptical West Ham fans, he also has a nightmare run of fixtures on the horizon.

In December the Hammers face a daunting trip to leaders Manchester City, followed by visits from champions Chelsea and Arsenal.

That makes his first three matches – at Watford a week on Sunday, a visit from Leicester and a return to Everton – even more crucial.

“The West Ham supporters are very knowledgeable,” Moyes told talkSPORT.

“They’ve had great players and good teams, they are no mugs, they know what they are talking about, hopefully we can improve the performances and the results and get us up the league.

“My message to the fans is just support the players and staff, we are all here to get West Ham in the correct position up the table.”

Joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold put Bilic out of his misery on Monday morning in the aftermath of West Ham’s desperate 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool which left them in the bottom three.

Sullivan told the club website: “This is a unique position for David Gold and myself – it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.

“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club.

“He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”