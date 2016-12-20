West Ham fears grow as Dimitri Payet hints at Arsenal interest

West Ham’s hopes of retaining Dimitri Payet’s services appear to have suffered a new setback after the player reportedly admitted his interest in a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are reportedly considering their options at present as they struggle to tie down the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to new deals. The papers on Tuesday morning suggested they were planning a move for Dortmund’s Marco Reus, while interest in Wolfsburg’s Julian Draxler is well documented.

However, West Ham playmaker Payet is another who could be considered by Arsenal, with the player mentioned as a possible target for Arsene Wenger in the past.

And now the player, speaking to French outlet RMC, has discussed Arsenal’s reported interest, with the former Marseille man issuing what could be considered some kind of ‘come-and-get-me’ plea.

Payet is quoted as saying: “I read that Wenger considered me as the missing piece of Arsenal’s play, but he said nothing to me [laughs].”

“When you see them play, as a ball playing footballer, one could only enjoy oneself playing in this team. They are candidates for the title every year.”

The Hammers have always insisted Payet is not for sale but on Monday he suggested a return to former club Marseille would also appeal to him.

“I am not closing the door to anything,” Payet told SFR Sport.

“Marseille have a new project which seems interesting. Aside from that, we are obviously waiting to see the first few things that the new owners do, but Marseille knows how attached I am to the club.”