West Ham forward turns heat on club after agreeing terms with former side

Felipe Anderson is putting pressure on West Ham to sell him back to Lazio after finding an agreement with his former club, according to reports.

Anderson has been at West Ham since 2018, when they paid around £36m to sign him from Lazio. It was a club record fee at the time, but the winger has struggled to repay it with his performances on the pitch. His first season was promising with 10 goals, but he only scored once in the following campaign.

Thus, he left on loan for the 2020-21 campaign, joining Porto. However, even that did not go to plan, as he failed to find the net in just 10 games for the Portuguese side.

Now, as his contract enters its final year, Anderson faces a dilemma upon his return to West Ham. He is unlikely to break his way back into David Moyes’ plans and is therefore weighing up an exit.

A return to Lazio emerged as a potential option recently and things have quickly developed. Now, according to Calciomercato.it, he has reached an agreement with his former employers over personal terms.

Difference remains between their offer and what West Ham would like to receive. But now, the player himself will try to convince his current club to let him go.

Before any further progress can be made, new Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri must give the green light to the move. He needs new wingers to fit into his favoured system, so is likely to oblige.

The Italian club are aiming to pay a small transfer fee, but will tempt West Ham by including a large sell-on clause, which may benefit the Premier League side.

Sky Sport Italia also back the news up, reiterating the structure of Lazio’s offer. What’s more, they claim that Sarri is indeed keen to sign Anderson, as he has tried to for Napoli in the past.

Therefore, if Anderson can successfully convince West Ham to accept Lazio’s bid for him, he may get his wish of returning to the Serie A side.

West Ham want Euros keeper

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the pitch, West Ham have been linked with a move for Robin Olsen, currently on the books at Lazio’s cross-city rivals Roma.

Olsen spent the 2020-21 season as understudy to Jordan Pickford while on loan at Everton. The 31-year-old then rounded out the campaign by starting for Sweden at Euro 2020, before their exit in the Round of 16.

The former Copenhagen keeper previously hinted he would be happy to stay at Everton on a permanent basis. However, a violent robbery at his home and the departure of Carlo Ancelotti as coach may have changed his plans.

Still, it seems likely that Olsen could be seen in the Premier League again. He has no future back at Roma, who are close to signing Rui Patricio from Wolves to be their new number one. Therefore, the Italians could try to sell him to an English club.

Brighton and Burnley were both recently named as contenders for his signature. However, at both clubs, he would likely play a backup role.

According to Gianluigi Longari of SportItalia, West Ham have also put him on their radar. It seems slightly more feasible that he could get fairly regular gametime there.

Lukasz Fabianski is currently their first choice goalkeeper, but is in his mid-30s. He is under contract for another year, but West Ham may be targeting a new number one to share some responsibility with him.

Olsen could be their man, although they will have to beat competition from Lille and Real Sociedad for his services.

