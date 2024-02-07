West Ham flattened as Brighton strike full agreement to sign electric winger; medical passed, arrival date set

Brighton have beaten West Ham to the signature of coveted winger Ibrahim Osman

Brighton have succeeded where West Ham failed after securing a full agreement to sign coveted winger Ibrahim Osman, and how much they’ll pay and when he’ll arrive have been revealed.

West Ham sought to add a new left winger to their ranks in the winter window. The Hammers had visions of offloading both Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals and a replacement in the forward line and on the left wing specifically was targetted.

But while Benrahma (Lyon) and Fornals (Real Betis) did both leave, West Ham failed to sign a replacement.

The club explored moves for Al-Ittihad’s Jota as well as Ibrahim Osman of Nordsjaelland. In fact, Fabrizio Romano revealed a bid worth €18m-plus was lodged and subsequently rejected for Osman.

The 19-year-old right-footer was chased by many a Premier League side. Aside from West Ham, reporter Ben Jacobs noted Brighton and Crystal Palace had also shown interest.

Now, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, it’s Brighton where Osman will line up in the Premier League next season.

The Seagulls have struck a ‘full agreement’ with both the player and Nordsjaelland. What’s more, Osman has already passed a medical.

Brighton will pay the Danish side €19.5m (approx. £16.6m) and given the January window closed last week, Osman must wait until the summer before arriving on the English south coast.

Osman follows in the footsteps of fellow Ghanaian Simon Adingra. Both players rose through the Right to Dream academy in their home country of Ghana before quickly earning moves to Brighton following a brief stint with Nordsjaelland in between.

The Seagulls have proven themselves fantastic operators in the transfer market of late as well as an exceptional club for rising young talent to hone their craft with.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will be hopeful the club have pulled off yet another masterstroke in the market. Osman’s progress at the AMEX will no doubt be followed closely over at West Ham too.

