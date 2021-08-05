West Ham shift focus to signing ‘new Kaka’ as Man Utd realisation sets in

West Ham have turned their gaze upon an exciting Brazilian attacker drawing comparisons with Kaka, as a deal for Man Utd forward Jesse Lingard now looks unlikely, per a report.

Lingard surpassed all expectations last year when producing the form of his life on loan with West Ham. The 28-year-old cut a rejuvenated figure under the tutelage of David Moyes, though his superb form has made securing a permanent deal incredibly difficult.

Lingard has frequently been namechecked as a player who could leave Old Trafford this summer to help fund further additions.

But given his recent form was so stellar, Man Utd are understood to be seeking £35m for his signature.

That valuation will likely prove too high for the Hammers to meet. Indeed, Sky Sports recently revealed West Ham put their chances of pulling off the coup at a measly ten percent.

With a tricky Europa League campaign to juggle this season, West Ham cannot afford to be short on numbers.

As such, the Sun (citing HommeDuMatch) now report they have turned their attentions to Brazilian Igor Gomes.

The Sao Paulo midfielder, 22, has drawn comparisons with Brazil legend Kaka and previously emerged on the radar of Liverpool.

It is West Ham who are now in the frame, however, after the club ‘deemed him a suitable alternative’ to Lingard.

Gomes operates primarily in a central role, though is capable of also playing on the right. The report states he could be signed for a fee of around £13m.

West among trio to reject Ramsey

Meanwhile, West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace have all walked away from a transfer to bring Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League, a report claims.

Arsenal and arch-rivals Tottenham have reportedly had interest in the Juventus midfielder. Meanwhile, he reportedly had concrete offers on the table from Everton and West Ham during Euro 2020.

Palace and Wolves have also joined the hunt. But according to Il Bianconero, all three have now withdrawn their interest.

All three clubs have reportedly backed down over after learning of Ramsey’s high wage demands.

