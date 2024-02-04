West Ham, Nottingham Forest join Man Utd in race to sign red-hot defensive sensation from France

West Ham and Nottingham Forest have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs chasing Le Havre defensive sensation Arouna Sangante this summer.

TEAMtalk brought you a report earlier in January that United, Chelsea and Fulham were all tracking the talented 21-year-old, who is the youngest captain in the French top flight.

Sangante is regarded as one of the hottest properties in French football and is being tracked by Europe’s elite sides after catching the eye since making his senior breakthrough.

The Senegalese centre-back, who can also operate at right-back, will continue his development at Le Havre for the second half of the season before almost certainly being the subject of big-money offers in the summer.

Football Insider reports that West Ham and Forest both made deadline-day loan moves for defender which were rebuffed by the Ligue 1 side.

However, Le Havre were only willing to let Sangante leave permanently and had zero interest in a temporary exit, even if an obligation to buy was included.

The French side are also in a strong position to command a high fee Sangante after renewing his contract last year until 2026.

He has made 17 appearances across all competitions this term after helping his boyhood club to promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.

Premier League trio all chasing Le Hacre star

Hammers boss David Moyes is keen on getting a younger centre-back on board to complement the likes of Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd.

As for Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo is building for the future although the threat of relegation puts a serious question mark over whether they can be considered serious contenders for the Le Havre star.

United’s interest stems from the need to revamp their central defence, with the futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all in doubt.

However, much will depend on whether Erik ten Hag is still in charge at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season – in terms of players that are being targeted now.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to oversee an overhaul of an aging squad and wants a younger, more vibrant United side going forward.

