Why West Ham are the favourites to sign an in-demand Manchester United star has been revealed, and reports claim the Red Devils will cash in for the right price.

The exits at Old Trafford are coming thick and fast this window. Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial have all departed via free agency. Donny van de Beek was the first to leave via a traditional sale when joining Spanish side Girona.

Deals to sell Willy Kambwala (Villarreal) and Mason Greenwood (Marseille) have been agreed. According to the Manchester Evening News, four more first-team stars are on the chopping block too.

Among the quartet named was right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has entered the final year of his contract.

Man Utd triggered their club option for an extra season in Wan-Bissaka’s contract back in January to cover the 2024/25 campaign.

As such, Man Utd no longer have the safety net of the club option and a sale while they can still command a handy fee is being explored.

Wan-Bissaka did feature on 30 occasions across all competitions last term. However, the 26-year-old only racked up that many appearances due to the club’s crippling injury crisis.

Diogo Dalot is Erik ten Hag’s undisputed first choice at right-back. Amid the injury absences of left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Ten Hag either deployed Dalot at left-back and Wan-Bissaka at right-back or vice versa for much of the season.

With the injury issues hopefully put to bed and Fabrizio Romano confirming Man Utd want a new left-back anyway, Wan-Bissaka’s time appears to be up.

Why West Ham are favourites; expected transfer fee revealed

The defensive-minded full-back has concrete interest from Turkish giant Galatasaray. From closer to home, Everton have also been linked.

But according to reports, Wan-Bissaka favours a return to his home city of London and that is the critical factor that makes West Ham favourites.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every West Ham United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

A fresh update from Caught Offside claims Wan-Bissaka is ‘keen to seal a transfer to West Ham.’ For their part, it’s claimed the Hammers are equally keen to sign Wan-Bissaka.

Right-back Ben Johnson has joined Ipswich Town on a free transfer, leaving 31-year-old Vladimír Coufal to man the fort for new boss Julen Lopetegui at right-back.

Wan-Bissaka would presumably walk straight into Lopetegui’s strongest eleven if signed and the fact he’s in the final year of his Man Utd deal means the Red Devils are under pressure to sell.

TEAMtalk previously learned Man Utd would be open to selling Wan-Bissaka if bids in the region of £17m-£20m are received.

A sale of that size would net Man Utd a huge loss on the £50m they paid Crystal Palace to sign the full-back in 2019.

But with Wan-Bissaka’s contract status at the front of their minds, Man Utd must take whatever they can get.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd announce Joshua Zirkzee signing, as huge updates on Branthwaite, Yoro transfers drop from three top sources