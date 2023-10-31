West Ham, Fulham join Aston Villa in heated transfer race for former Chelsea centre-forward

Roma striker Tammy Abraham is being linked with a return to the Premier League, and several English clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Abraham was linked with a move back to England at the end of last season, but after suffering a serious knee injury his plans were put on hold.

The England international isn’t expected to return to action until March next year at the earliest. Roma signed Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan to compensate for his absence, and he has been an instant hit at the Stadio Olimpico, netting five goals in eight league appearances this term.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Roma are considering including Abraham in a part-exchange deal for Lukaku, as they are keen to sign the 30-year-old permanently next summer.

Aston Villa and Brentford have also registered an interest in Abraham. Fabrizio Romano recently suggested that a bid in the region of £37m could be enough to sign him at the end of the season.

However, it now seems that two more Premier League clubs are set to join the race for the former Chelsea man.

West Ham, Fulham join race for Tammy Abraham

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, West Ham and Fulham have joined Aston Villa in the race for Abraham.

The report claims that the ‘opportunity to return to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for Abraham,’ and it ‘remains to be seen whether the Premier League trio can agree a fee with Roma.’

The England international joined Roma from Chelsea for a fee of £34m in the summer of 2021. He has put in some excellent performances for the Italian side.

Abraham notched 27 goals in his first season with the Giallorossi, helping them to win the Europa Conference League in the process. He struggled to replicate that form last season, though, netting only nine times in all competitions.

West Ham are keen to bring in a new striker as a long-term replacement for Michail Antonio, who has been a loyal servant to the club but is past his best at the age of 33.

31-year-old Danny Ings has also struggled with injuries in recent years, so David Moyes is keen to bring in cover for him, too.

As for Fulham, they lost their main talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer when he joined Saudi club Al Hilal for a club-record sale of £46m.

The Cottagers have been forced to rely on Raul Jimenez to lead the line, who has failed to score in nine Premier League appearances last season.

With that in mind, Abraham could be an ideal signing for West Ham or Fulham. But as mentioned, a move to Chelsea or Aston Villa could still be on the cards.

