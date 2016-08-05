West Ham given hope in pursuit of AC Milan forward – report

AC Milan remain determined to offload Carlos Bacca to West Ham, according to reports in Italy.

The Hammers agreed a fee in the region of £25million with the Serie A giants last month, but failed to agree personal terms with Bacca, with the striker wanting to move to a club in the Champions League.

However according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, West Ham’s offer for the 29-year-old still stands, and Milan are desperate to sell the striker in order to fund their own transfer dealings.

On Thursday, Slaven Bilic spoke of the East Londoners’ desire to bring a “minimum of five” new players to the club before the end of the transfer window, with a striker and a left-back the priority.

Colombia international Bacca would represent somewhat of a coup for West Ham, having scored 20 goals in all competitions for Milan last season, after he earned a reputation as a lethal finisher during a two-year spell at Sevilla.