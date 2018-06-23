West Ham given hope of €26million deal for Sevilla forward

West Ham are reportedly confident of a summer swoop for Joaquin Correa after launching an approach for the £22.8m-rated Sevilla forward.

The 23-year-old played just 21 minutes in Sevilla’s final four LaLiga matches of the campaign under director of football Joaquin Caparros, who at the time was the club’s interim coach.

And it’s believed the Andalusian are open to letting the 23-year-old Argentine leave – if their €26million valuation is met.

Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo claims the player’s recently-appointed agent has already held talks with new Hammers sporting director Mario Husillos, who formerly worked at Malaga.

And it’s believed personal terms have already been agreed ahead of a potential move – with the transfer set to go ahead if West Ham match Sevilla’s asking price.

Los Rojiblancos paid €13m to sign Correa from Sampdoria in the summer of 2016, but his time in Andalusia has not exactly been prolific with the forward scoring just 15 goals in 73 appearances for the LaLiga outfit.