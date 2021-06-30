West Ham hatch plan to pursue Euro 2020 man after Everton exit

West Ham United have joined the race to sign Robin Olsen after his loan spell at Everton came to an end, according to a reporter.

Olsen spent the 2020-21 season as understudy to Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park while on loan from Roma. The 31-year-old then rounded out the campaign by starting for his country at Euro 2020, before their exit in the Round of 16. Now, on the day his loan spell officially ends, his future at club level is coming back into focus.

The former Copenhagen keeper previously hinted he would be happy to stay at Everton on a permanent basis. However, a violent robbery at his home and the departure of Carlo Ancelotti as coach may have changed his plans.

Still, it seems likely that Olsen could be seen in the Premier League again. He has no future back at Roma, who are trying to sign Rui Patricio from Wolves to be their new number one. Therefore, the Italians could try to sell him to an English club.

Brighton and Burnley were both recently named as contenders for his signature. However, at both clubs, he would likely play a backup role.

Now, according to Gianluigi Longari of SportItalia, West Ham have also put him on their radar. It seems slightly more feasible that he could get fairly regular gametime there.

Lukasz Fabianski is currently their first choice goalkeeper, but is in his mid-30s and is only under contract for another year. While he is committed for the season ahead, West Ham may be targeting a new number one to share some responsibility with him.

Olsen could be their man, although they will have to beat competition from Lille and Real Sociedad for his services.

Roma are unlikely to be asking for a high fee to get rid of Olsen, who is out of contract in 2023. He struggled in his debut season there after replacing Liverpool-bound Alisson Becker and has been loaned out ever since.

Now, they are looking to sell him permanently, and West Ham may be the ones to benefit.

There is no talk of a formal bid yet. But the Hammers are active in the pursuit after his decent showing at Euro 2020.

West Ham have other keeper ideas

Olsen is not West Ham’s only potential target in goal. A recent report linked them with Fiorentina shot-stopper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Dragowski has been a regular for Fiorentina over the past two seasons. He originally joined them in 2016 from Jagiellonia Bialystok in his native Poland, but had to be patient for opportunities. After impressing on loan at Empoli in the second half of 2018-19, he returned to La Viola to become their first choice.

Fiorentina have performed below their usual levels in those two years. But Dragowski has been one of those who has done reasonably well. As such, he could earn a move away.

According to Viola News, West Ham and Southampton are both looking at the 23-year-old. In fact, they have made enquiries about his situation.

Dragowski is under contract until 2023 and Fiorentina could make a decent profit on him.

