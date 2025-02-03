West Ham’s improved offer for Celtic wonderkid Daniel Cummings has been rejected, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 18-year-old is one of the latest gems to come through Celtic’s academy, with his goalscoring feats not going unnoticed. The Scotland Under-19 international has been prolific in Celtic’s B team this season, scoring 18 goals in 18 games in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

The teenager, who has 33 goals in 47 matches in that division, has caught the attention of West Ham as they seek to sign exciting prospects for the future.

Our sources can confirm that after the Hammers had a £500,000 offer rejected for the youngster, their improved proposal – which was close to £1 million – has also been rebuffed.

The Bhoys are desperate to keep him and have been irritated by West Ham’s approach. However, Cummings himself has agreed to the move and will look to sign a pre-contract deal with them soon.

This comes despite a warning from first-team boss Brendan Rodgers, where he drew a contrast between Cummings and Raheem Sterling when he was at a similar age.

Celtic boss sends message to Cummings

Former Liverpool and Leicester City manager Rodgers has urged Cummings to be patient in regards to his future.

The forward, who has been linked with Wolves, Sunderland, and Bologna, made his Celtic debut off the bench in a 4-2 Champions League loss last week but it seems he wants more minutes.

Despite that, Rodgers stressed that it takes time to come good and not everyone is a Sterling, who made his Liverpool breakthrough at 17.

Over the weekend, Rodgers said on Cummings: “There’s no update on [new contract talk]. I’d always say for the young players, I think the challenge here now for young players is patience. They want to be in the first team at 17, 18.

“But that’s difficult at a club like this here, unless you’re an incredibly special talent. But it doesn’t mean that you can never be. I’ve spent my career and my life developing young players, putting them in the team. And some have been ready. Like Raheem Sterling at 17 years of age. He was ready. Physically, mentally, ability, everything.

“Then there’s been some other players, like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, that need a wee bit more time, and he gets his debut, and then he’s ready a bit later. It’s just about time.”

Transfer roundup: Celtic eye Man Utd man, West Ham near Brighton star

United left-back Tyrell Malacia has been given the green light to leave the club before the winter window shuts on February 3 following Patrick Dorgu’s arrival.

It seems the Dutchman won’t be heading to Benfica, but a move to Celtic could be on the cards.

West Ham have won the race to sign wantaway Brighton forward Evan Ferguson on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has fallen out of favour under Fabian Hurzeler and now he is set to reunite with his former head coach, Graham Potter.

Finally, the Hammers face competition from Tottenham for AC Milan winger Noah Okafor as the 24-year-old’s future hangs in the balance.

