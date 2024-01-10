West Ham identify Chelsea striker as key transfer target; Pochettino to offload him on one condition

West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to add a striker to his squad this month and is keen on Chelsea star Armando Broja, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Hammers have enjoyed a great spell which has seen them lift European Silverware and compete in the top half of the Premier League.

Moyes wants a new focal point up front with Danny Ings heading for the exit door and Michael Antonio already in the final years of his career.

As revealed by TEAMtalk earlier today, Ings has emerged as a key target for Wolves and they are poised to make an offer for him this month.

One name is high on Moyes’ shortlist in terms of a replacement is Broja, who has been linked with West Ham for some time.

The 22-year-old has struggled to nail down a first-team spot at Stamford Bridge and is one of the players who will make way should Chelsea decide to bring in a new no.9 this window.

West Ham ready to make a move for Broja

Mauricio Pochettino has been keen to give Broja as much chance as possible to shine after he returned from a long-term injury.

However, the Albania international has failed to impress when given minuets on the pitch. He has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season but has scored just one goal so far.

TEAMtalk sources have indicated that West Ham would be one of the sides to make a move should there be a green light from Chelsea that Broja is available this month.

We understand the striker is not completely against a move away from the club.

Chelsea are expected to demand around £30m for Broja this winter if Pochettino does decide to sell him.

Although the Hammers don’t have the deepest pockets in the Premier League, this would not be an insurmountable fee for them to pay for a new forward.

Broja’s age is also a positive for West Ham who are keen to add fresh legs and a younger talent who could stay at the club for a number of years. This would add to the likes of Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse who joined the club in the summer.

Broja is under contract at Chelsea until 2028 but that wont stop his departure, especially as he is a pure profit asset due to the fact he is a Blues academy graduate.

