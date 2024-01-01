West Ham ‘in contact’ with Tottenham over big signing after David Moyes demand

West Ham United have opened discussions with Tottenham Hotspur over the signing of a player who has been sidelined by Ange Postecoglou, according to a report.

West Ham have brushed themselves off after disappointing defeats to Fulham and Liverpool to pick up some great results of late. They beat Manchester United 2-0 at home on December 23 before travelling to Arsenal and overcoming Mikel Arteta’s title hopefuls 2-0 on Thursday.

Those impressive victories have moved West Ham up to sixth place, and they are now hunting down the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

Manager David Moyes wants the club to improve both his striker and defensive ranks in January to ensure they can achieve European qualification and potentially win this season’s Europa League.

As per Football Transfers, Moyes has told West Ham chiefs that he wants players with extensive Premier League experience to bolster the squad this month. And this has seen West Ham enter the mix for centre-back Eric Dier.

It is claimed that the Irons are ‘in contact’ with Spurs as they try to engineer a winter deal. Dier should be on the move for a reduced price, as January represents Spurs’ last opportunity to sell him before his contract expires in the summer.

West Ham have previously tried to land Harry Maguire from Manchester United at Moyes’ request. While he has remained at Old Trafford, Moyes views Dier as a similar type of profile, and West Ham have now made their move.

The Scot already knows Dier after they worked together at Everton previously in their careers.

Eric Dier to be given West Ham opportunity

The 29-year-old would likely jump at the chance to move to West Ham. He has been cast aside by Postecoglou at Spurs, even though first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are out injured.

Indeed, Dier has only made four appearances this campaign, amounting to a total of 198 minutes. That is despite him playing regularly under several previous Spurs managers.

It is unclear exactly how much the Englishman will cost West Ham, though transfermarkt claim his value has fallen from a high of £40m to just £10.4m.

While Dier could arrive at the London Stadium, Thilo Kehrer is getting closer to leaving. Earlier on Monday, Fabrizio Romano revealed Monaco are advancing in their talks to sign the German. Kehrer is also a target for AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta, but Monaco are now ‘favourites’ to complete a deal for him.

