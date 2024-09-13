West Ham in talks to sign Liverpool cult hero who might still be at Anfield if Klopp stayed

West Ham are reportedly in talks to sign Joel Matip on a free transfer

West Ham will hold ‘further negotiations’ in their quest to sign former Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip who might still be a Reds player had Jurgen Klopp stayed, per reports.

Matip joined back-up goalkeeper Adrian and midfielder Thiago Alcantara in leaving Liverpool via free agency on June 30. Adrian returned to boyhood club Real Betis, while Thiago elected to hang up his boots and retire.

Matip, meanwhile, remains without a club. However, the 33-year-old is now fully recovered from surgery to repair an ACL injury suffered last December.

According to a fresh update from German outlet Ruhr24, Matip is the subject of talks over a free agent switch to West Ham.

The Hammers are light at centre-back despite signing two new faces (Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman) over the summer.

While those two players arrived to join Konstantinos Mavropanos, all four of Thilo Kehrer (Monaco – £9.5m), Angelo Ogbonna (Watford – free transfer), Kurt Zouma (Al-Orobah – loan) and Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad – loan) left.

As such, Matip is reportedly being eyed as an experienced option to bolster the defensive ranks and free agents can be signed and registered outside of the transfer window.

Per the report, ‘further negotiations are pending’ between West Ham and Matip’s camp.

Liverpool elected to let the firm fan favourite walk over the summer, though had former boss Jurgen Klopp stayed, the defender might’ve remained in situ too.

Back when Klopp was still head honcho at Liverpool, the German publicly put pressure on owners FSG to offer Matip a new contract.

Klopp suggested Liverpool “will show their class” when hinting Matip should be offered a new deal back in December of 2023 – one month before Klopp announced he would be leaving the club.

“I’m pretty sure the club will show their class,” said Klopp. “We have to make a decision with Joel with how things look after that.”

Klopp was again asked about Matip’s future and when quizzed directly on if a new deal is possible, replied: “I would say so but it’s not my decision.”

But when Klopp announced his departure, going with him went any pressure FSG felt to give Matip a new contract.

West Ham ‘pushing’ for Matip move

Ruhr24 – as the name suggests – are a publication centred on the Ruhr region of Germany.

The outlet’s interest and reporting on Matip stems from the player previously spending 16 years on the books at Schalke – a club in the Ruhr region.

Ruhr24 aren’t the only ones to report on West Ham’s interest in Matip, with Football Insider also claiming Julen Lopetegui’s side are ‘pushing to complete’ the move.

More West Ham/Liverpool centre-back deals

Todibo’s arrival at West Ham came via the loan route, though the terms of his agreement contain a conditional obligation to buy worth €40m (approx. £34m / $44m).

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the conditions that will turn Todibo’s loan move permanent are already close to being met.

“The obligation to buy clause (€40m) into Jean-Clair Todibo deal at West Ham from OGC Nice is very easy to reach, almost guaranteed,” reported Romano on Sunday, September 8.

“It will be triggered soon as French centre back can already be considered 100 percent West Ham player, as always mentioned.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, must make a decision on whether to offer 33-year-old Virgil van Dijk a new contract. The Dutchman – who is Liverpool’s captain – is in the final year of his deal.

While away with the Netherlands during the latest international break, Van Dijk strongly hinted he wants to re-sign with the Reds.

He said: “At both teams (Liverpool and Netherlands) I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.”

Recent Liverpool trend could concern West Ham

Representing a club as big as Liverpool is often the pinnacle of a player’s career, as proven by the fact that some of their biggest talents have struggled to match the same standards after moving on

Sadio Mane, one of the club’s best performers during the height of the Jurgen Klopp era and a regular goal-getter, flopped at Bayern Munich and was shipped off to Saudi Arabia after just one year.

Fellow attacker, Roberto Firmino – such a unique and integral component of Klopp’s attack – even cut out the middle step by struggling in the Saudi Pro League himself. Former captain Jordan Henderson gave up on his middle east adventure after half a year.

Anfield cult hero, Divock Origi, has also flopped since leaving Liverpool. The Belgian scored just three goals over two seasons after his departure and was branded one of the worst signings in Serie A amid his move to AC Milan.

Similarly, midfielder Naby Keita was voted by fellow professionals as the biggest disappointment in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season while with Werder Bremen.

In short, although there have been one or two exceptions (such as James Milner at Brighton), Liverpool have often chosen exactly the right time to part with their higher profile players in recent times.

West Ham may be wise to proceed with caution over advancing on their move for Matip.

