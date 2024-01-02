West Ham interested in Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho; Moyes ‘reluctant’ due to huge wages

Manchester United are desperate to offload Jadon Sancho in this transfer window and West Ham are reportedly among the clubs interested in him.

The England winger has been banished from the first-team squad by Erik ten Hag and hasn’t featured in a competitive match since August.

Sancho has now been training on his own at Carrington for the last four months and he is keen to join a new club this winter.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, the £73m misfit has been linked with a move back to former club Borussia Dortmund, while Italian giants Juventus are also interested.

Sancho has failed to make his mark in the Premier League but scored an impressive 50 goals and made 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund, so there is no doubt that he can be a top player on his day.

It is therefore no surprise to see multiple clubs considering a move for Sancho this month, and it now seems that West Ham could throw their hat into the ring.

West Ham keen on Sancho; Moyes unsure about move

According to The Daily Mail, ‘multiple clubs’ are monitoring Sancho’s situation and that’s understood to include West Ham.

The report states, however, that David Moyes is ‘reluctant to take the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season,’ with the player’s £250,000-per-week a major stumbling block to a deal.

At this stage, it seems that Sancho’s only hope of remaining at Old Trafford is if Man Utd sack Ten Hag following a poor start to the season.

The manager is under increasing pressure at the moment, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos team taking over football operations.

Sancho won’t be the only Man Utd star to leave this month if he does depart. Donny van de Beek has already signed for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, while Raphael Varane is being linked with an exit.

The Red Devils have decided against triggering a 12-month extension in the Varane’s contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Now, it seems likely that Man Utd will try to move the centre-back on this month. Failing that, Varane will leave on a free transfer next summer.

