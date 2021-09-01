West Ham have been handed cause for optimism over a January transfer after a report revealed Man Utd could relent over their Jesse Lingard demands.

The 28-year-old’s future remained uncertain for the vast majority of the transfer window. After a stellar loan spell with West Ham last year, David Moyes harboured ambitions of bringing the attacker back on a permanent deal.

Man Utd’s forward ranks were already well stocked with talent prior to Cristiano Ronaldo’s re-signing. Once a deal for the Portuguese icon was confirmed, the futures of several Red Devils forwards came into question.

Anthony Martial remained despite becoming a target for PSG, though Daniel James did depart for Leeds. Lingard was another who could’ve left, though an exit did not ultimately materialise.

Man Utd’s hefty £30m valuation had been speculated as a primary factor behind West Ham’s interest falling short.

But according to the Evening Standard, Lingard’s £120,000-per-week salary was another hurdle that prevented a breakthrough.

Nevertheless, with Lingard in the final year of his contract, the outlet suggest West Ham could yet land their man in a future window.

It’s claimed Man Utd have a ‘difficult decision’ to make regarding his valuation – should he refuse to extend his contract.

Losing an in-demand player for free next summer would constitute bad business. As such, the article reckons Man Utd ‘might be more inclined to lower their valuation’ ahead of a potential January exit.

Until then at least, Lingard remains a Man Utd player. Though club legend Gary Neville admitted he was disappointed Lingard wasn’t moved on.

Initially speaking about the positives of James leaving for Elland Road, Neville told Sky Sports: “It’s really good for Dan James. It’s one of those where this is a win-win. He came to United and always did his very best, he was a massive threat on the counter-attack, but United have a lot of players in those areas.

“It’s really important for young players to go and play, and Leeds have always wanted him. They wanted him the first time round when United got him instead. He’ll suit the way they play with such pace on the counter-attack. He’ll love it there, the crowd’s a big crowd, a club that demands a lot.

“It’s a good thing for United to get the money they did, and good for Dan to further his career at a good club.

“I’m disappointed Jesse Lingard hasn’t left. He’ll get a few games but I think he had something going at West Ham that meant he was standing up as a really good player and to go back into being a squad player again, it’s disappointing. Sometimes you need to fly the nest and go.”

Failed Man Utd bid scuppered second deal

Meanwhile, Man Utd were left with no choice but to abandon a mooted exit after an improved bid for a long-time target did not yield a breakthrough, per a report.

According to the Metro, Man Utd had visions of making their trio of summer arrivals a quartet. Citing Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, they noted Man Utd saw an £18m bid rejected for Kieran Trippier.

However, Atletico rejected the offer, thereby bumping up Diogo Dalot’s importance to Man Utd as the new second choice.

The Portuguese, 22, had become the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund. But with a Trippier deal unsuccessful, Man Utd had no choice but to retain Dalot’s services.

