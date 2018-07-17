West Ham join Liverpool in chase for £26.6m World Cup star

West Ham have joined fellow Premier League side Liverpool in the battle for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, according to reports.

Vida played a starring role for Croatia as they reached the World Cup final where they lost to France 4-2 in a valiant display in Russia.

Turkish newspaper Sabah claims the Hammers are now in the race for Vida along with the Reds, Everton, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who have all enquired about the centre-back.

Besiktas are understood to want €30million (£26.6million) with Liverpool and West Ham ready to offer €22m (£19.4m).

Everton, meanwhile, are only willing to make a €17million (£15.1million) offer and it is likely, according to the report, that Besiktas will wait to receive more offers before entering formal talks with any club.

A Spor recently claimed Liverpool were edging the race to sign the 29-year-old – with his friendship with Dejan Lovren tipped to swing the tide in the Reds’ favour.

Vida only joined Besiktas in January on a free transfer from Dynamo Kiev with the Super Lig outfit set to make a tidy profit following his impressive World Cup performances.

A spokesman for Besiktas said: “We have received offers for Vida and we are considering them but that does not mean he will definitely leave.

“Every player has a price, we will make a final decision in accordance with our budget and interests.”