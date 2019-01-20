West Ham join Newcastle in race for Sunderland contract rebel

West Ham have joined several clubs in the chase for Sunderland’s contract rebel Josh Maja, we can reveal.

The highly-rated 20-year-old forward is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and The Black Cats have been unable to get anywhere near the sort of offer it would take to keep him.

Sunderland have offered Maja £6,000-a-week – but he wants at least double that, and there are a number of clubs ready to pay.

West Ham, along with North East rivals Newcastle and Middlesbrough – have looked at a deal, whilst Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also keen on him.

German sides Cologne, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart are also looking to land him.

