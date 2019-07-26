West Ham join Wolves in hunt for €30m-rated Italy international

West Ham United are ready to challenge Wolves for the signing of AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone, according to reports.

Wolves were reported earlier in the week to have opened talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a deal that will bring the 21-year-old attacker head to the Premier League this summer.

It was claimed that the Molineux side had launched an initial £22.2m (€25m) approach to sign Cutrone, while Milan apparently then raised their asking price to €30m – some €5m more than Wolves’ initial bid.

Now, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham have joined the Midlands club in the race to sign the Italy international.

The Hammers have already added Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in the current window, but with doubts over the future of Javier Hernandez they may be forced to sign another forward.

However Cutrone, having been born and raised in Milan, is apparently ‘desperate to prove himself’ to the club’s new manager and has no intention of leaving, meaning a pursuit for either club will likely be difficult.

