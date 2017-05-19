West Ham keen on £20m-rated Man City man – report

West Ham are interested in signing 20-year-old Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, according to reports.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has found difficulties up front this season with Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho both succumbing to injuries.

However, a report in the Daily Mail suggests that Bilic is ready to bolster his attacking options in the upcoming transfer window.

The London club are said to be preparing a £20million bid for City forward Iheanacho in an attempt to add more depth to their frontline.

The Nigerian international has bagged seven goals this season but has found appearances hard to come by, starting just one game in 2017.

Also it is suggested that with the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order, Iheanacho may look for first-team football elsewhere.

The youngster is a product of Manchester City academy and since his first debut back in 2015, has gone to make 63 appearances for the club along with scoring 21 goals.