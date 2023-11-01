West Ham kickstart bizarre Man Utd raid for attacker Ten Hag would much rather keep

West Ham United have ‘asked for preliminary information’ on what it’ll take to sign a Manchester United forward, a report has claimed.

The Hammers are understood to be in the market for a new frontman in 2024. Michail Antonio continues to lead the line at present and per Football Insider, talks over a contract extension are taking place.

However, now aged 33 and with a chequered injury history, David Moyes must begin looking to the future.

Danny Ings doesn’t appear to be the answer having scored just three times since his £15m arrival from Aston Villa last January.

Instead, the Hammers are understood to be one of many on the trail of Stuttgart sensation, Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has remarkably scored 15 goals in nine matches this season and his contract contains an extremely modest release clause worth roughly £15m. A younger alternative on West Ham’s radar is 21-year-old Hugo Ekitike of PSG.

However, according to journalist Rudi Galetti, West Ham are surprisingly looking towards Old Trafford to bolster their attacking ranks.

Writing for Tribal Football, Galetti claimed West Ham ‘have already asked for preliminary information’ from Man Utd over the signing of Anthony Martial.

West Ham make Martial enquiry; Man Utd unlikely to sell?

The Frenchman, 27, is playing second fiddle to Rasmus Hojlund this season. Martial is out of contract at season’s end, though Man Utd do hold an option for an extra 12 months they can trigger at any time.

West Ham moving for Martial would be a surprise swoop, not least because Martial hasn’t exactly lit up Old Trafford in recent times.

Indeed, the ex-Monaco man has scored just 18 goals for the Red Devils since the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign. Injuries have also begun to plague his career in Manchester.

Whether West Ham would target a loan or permanent move, and whether they’d seek a January swoop or wait until the summer wasn’t made clear by Galetti.

In any case, despite Martial’s demotion since Hojlund’s arrival, it doesn’t appear like Man Utd will want to sell, at least in January anyway.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, told TEAMtalk on October 26 that Martial is not expected to be part of a potential January cull.

His status as chief back-up to Hojlund, combined with the fact United have no intention of signing a new striker in January, means Martial won’t be moved on.

Of course, West Ham could change that by making an offer that’s too good to refuse.

But whether Martial is a player who warrants that type of bid is another matter entirely.

